IBAO CAIB 3

by IBAO
May 27 - July 29, 2024


Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.

Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.

CAIB 3 – Commercial Insurance Liability 16 Technical Hours

Exposure Identification and the Canadian legal system as it relates to general liability – commercial auto, marine, aviation, surety and risk management.

Online Group Discussion

An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.

Details

$720 for IBAO Members/$905 for Non-Members

Day: Wednesday

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM

Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50

