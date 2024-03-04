IBAO CAIB 3

Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.
Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.
CAIB 3 – Commercial Insurance Liability 16 Technical Hours
Exposure Identification and the Canadian legal system as it relates to general liability – commercial auto, marine, aviation, surety and risk management.
An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.
$720 for IBAO Members/$905 for Non-Members
Day: Wednesday
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50