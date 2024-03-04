Canadian Underwriter

IBAO CAIB 4

by IBAO
May 27 - July 29, 2024


Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.

Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.

CAIB 4 – Broker Management – 20 Management Hours

Human Resources, culture, technology, operating systems, the relationship with insurance companies, financial management and monitoring effectiveness.

Online Group Discussion

An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.

Details

$720 for IBAO Members/$905 for Non-Members

Day: Thursday

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM

Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50

