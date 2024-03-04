IBAO CAIB 4

Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.
Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.
CAIB 4 – Broker Management – 20 Management Hours
Human Resources, culture, technology, operating systems, the relationship with insurance companies, financial management and monitoring effectiveness.
An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.
$720 for IBAO Members/$905 for Non-Members
Day: Thursday
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50