IBAO RIBO Level 2 Unrestricted Management Exam Prep Course

by IBAO

June 17 - June 21, 2024



This course focuses on two key objectives:

Uncover your unique approach to managing people so you can effectively manage and supervise others. Have the foundations of brokerage management RIBO requires to pass the Level 2 exam.

FULL 5 DAY COURSE ELIGIBILITY: Brokers in good standing with RIBO and with a minimum of 2 years work experience who want to move into upper management and/or brokerage ownership.

ACCELERATED, 3 DAY COURSE ELIGIBILITY: : Ontario Residents must be Brokers in good standing with RIBO and with a minimum of 2 years’ work experience AND have their CAIB or CIP designation (must include C132).

Non-Ontario Residents have different requirements. Check RIBO before Registering in this option:

Note: Error in registration option to Principal Pathway will incur and $275 Admin Fee to switch between programs. Contact IBAO with your questions before registering; education@ibao.on.ca

PRINCIPAL PATHWAY COURSE

This course has designed to accommodate the individual learner with both group and individual lessons over one week of seminar lessons, followed by individual coaching sessions in the weeks after the seminar. The seminar will run Monday to Friday OR Monday to Wednesday, after that each learner will be contacted on how to book their 1 hour individual coaching call.

$1175 for IBAO Members/$1365 for Non-Members

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Location: 1 Eglinton Avenue East | Suite 700

Visit Event Website