by IBAO

December 02 - December 03, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

For those who had difficulty passing the RIBO Level I exam or studied independently, this clinic is an excellent opportunity to focus on specific areas of difficulty.

8:30AM-4:00PM

Virtual via Zoom

$300 + $50 additional for non-members

Visit event's website