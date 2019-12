by IBAO

January 06 - January 17, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

This format includes a preliminary online orientation followed by a 10-day in-class course. The RIBO exam is written on the final day.

Facilitated by Lyall Bell, CAIB, CIP

8:30AM-4:00PM | Mon-Fri

$760 plus $100 additional for non-members

Visit event's website