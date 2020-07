by IBAO

August 08 - August 09, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 1A2

**COURSE RUNS THREE CONSECUTIVE WEEKENDS**

August 8-9 | August 15-16 | August 25-26

This is an ideal course format for students who learn better in an engaging and interactive environment but are unable to take weekdays off.

8:30AM-4:30PM

$815 + $100 additional for non-members

Facilitated by Lyall Bell, CAIB, CIP

Visit event's website