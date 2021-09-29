IBAO Webinar: Commercial Building By-Laws & Related Insurance Coverage

by IBAO

November 16, 2021

Do your commercial building owners have sufficient insurance to cover the cost of complying with federal and provincial building codes and municipal by-laws? Do you know what insurance is required to cover the extra costs incurred to comply with current-day codes and by-laws following a loss? These codes and by-laws are moving targets and are subject to change on a regular basis. For example, the additional expense required to add fire sprinklers or to meet building accessibility requirements such as width of hallways and elevators. Compliance after fire or other loss is mandatory and can significantly increase the cost of re- building commercial or agricultural buildings.

This webinar is recommended for commercial lines insurance sales and service brokers .

2 Technical Hours

