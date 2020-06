by IBAO

June 30, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

The Commercial Vehicle Operators Registration (CVOR) is one of the most important documents in underwriting a commercial auto risk and can be a little overwhelming the first time you see one.

Navigate through reading and understanding the CVOR and learn how to use it as both an underwriting and sales tool.

Facilitated by Melanie Needham, FCIP

2 Technical Hours

June 30th | 9:30AM-11:45AM

$120 + $60 each additional registrant

Visit event's website