IBAO Webinar: Insurance Needs for Home Based Business Owners

by IBAO

January 19, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

The pandemic has many Canadians managing their professional lives from home. Some people are working from home temporarily, others are continuing to work remotely even when their employers’ businesses reopen, and those who have been permanently laid off may opt to start a business. Do your clients’ home insurance needs change if they work from home or have an in-home business? The answer is—it depends.

Recommended for Personal Lines Sales and Service Brokers, In-House Underwriters, Personal Lines Managers and Team Leaders.

Time: 2:00PM-4:15PM

Accreditation Hours: 2 Technical Hours

Facilitators: Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP, Effective Training & Communications Plus

