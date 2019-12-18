IBAO Webinar: Leadership Skills – Success Through Teamwork

by IBAO

January 16, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

Success through teamwork is addressed to supervisory and management positions in the insurance industry. We will cover all aspects of leadership, including but not limited to building a positive team from the ground up, designing effective work assignments, designing effective communication within the team.

Recommended for Brokerage Management.

Faciliated by Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM – President MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

2 Management Hours (pending)

9:30AM-11:45AM

$120 plus $60 each additional registrant

