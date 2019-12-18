IBAO Webinar: Leadership Skills – Success Through Teamwork

Success through teamwork is addressed to supervisory and management positions in the insurance industry. We will cover all aspects of leadership, including but not limited to building a positive team from the ground up, designing effective work assignments, designing effective communication within the team.
Recommended for Brokerage Management.
Faciliated by Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM – President MRD Training & Consulting Inc.
2 Management Hours (pending)
9:30AM-11:45AM
$120 plus $60 each additional registrant