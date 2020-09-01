IBAO Webinar Series: Relationship Sales – Part Two

by IBAO

October 01, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

In part 2, participants will discuss telephone etiquette, and explore what makes a successful sales presentation. Using the DISC profiles learned in Part 1, participants will also discuss effective ways to deal with objections as well as successful closing techniques and ways to follow up after a sale.

This webinar series is highly recommended for new brokers in both Commercial and Personal Lines.

Taking both parts is NOT mandatory

9:30AM-11:45AM

2 Personal Skills Hours (pending)

Facilitated by Melanie Needham FCIP, CRM – President MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

