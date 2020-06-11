IBAO Webinar: The Shifting Allocation of Risks in Professional Relationships

by IBAO

July 16, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 3A1

The current pandemic has created an unprecedented reliance on B2B and B2C interconnectivity. These relationships, while convenient, require an allocation of risk between the parties. As businesses prepare to reopen within the ongoing pandemic crisis, they may need to reallocate risk contractually, including the use of waivers. This webinar will also look at traditional allocation of risk issues through the lens of an ongoing pandemic crisis.

Facilitated by Mario Fiorino, B.A., LL.B, M. ED

July 16th | 9:30AM-11:45AM

2 Technical Hours

$120 + $60 each additional registrant

