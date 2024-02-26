Register Today!

IBC’s 27th Annual Financial Affairs Symposium Join Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) and your colleagues at the 27th Financial Affairs Symposium. This year, we’ll be talking about what the future looks like now that International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 has been implemented and how to best leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Lunch and refreshments are included. After the symposium, you’ll have the opportunity to mix and mingle at a networking cocktail reception. Engage with our lineup of knowledgeable presenters on emerging regulation and innovations that will impact the property and casualty insurance industry in 2024. IBC’s Finance Standing Committee will host this signature event featuring: Celyeste Power, President and CEO, IBC, in a fireside chat with Bryan Lillycrop, Vice-President, Financial Reporting, Definity, and Chair of the IBC Finance Standing Committee. Jacqueline Friedland, Executive Director, Risk Assessment and Intervention Hub, Supervision Sector, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), will discuss the new supervisory framework, and provide an update on Climate Risk Management (Guideline B-15) and the climate return, as well as OSFI’s views on operational risks such as Third-Party Risk Management (Guideline B-10) and Technology and Cyber Risk Management (Guideline B-13). A panel discussion with Tatjana Lalkovic, Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Definity; Baiju Devani, Vice-President AI/ML, TD Insurance; and James Warburton, Chief Information Officer, Gore Mutual; moderated by Mukul Ahuja, Partner, FSI Leader, Omnia AI, Deloitte, that will explore the adoption of AI in the insurance sector, including the governance and risk management of AI, and draw upon industry members’ experience with AI. KPMG’s advisors Bobby Thompson, Partner, Audit, and Stephen D. Smith, Partner, Audit, Financial Services, who will provide updates from stakeholders such as regulators and standard setters on IFRS 17, as well as information on how companies can improve their processes, controls and reporting in year 2 of implementation. Click here for the full agenda. Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. (ET). Cocktail reception to follow.

Location: The Lennox Hall, Oliver & Bonacini Events

Address: 77 Adelaide St. W, 4th Floor, First Canadian Place, Toronto, ON M5X 1C1