IIBC – BC Golf Tournaments 2024

Save-the-dates and mark your calendars!
BC CIP Golf Tournaments 2024
May 30, 2024 – CIP Golf & Wine at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club | Surrey BC
18-hole Shotgun Tournament with Wine Theme – Visit IIBC Events page for more details
June 13, 2024 – CIP Nine & Wine at Kamloops Golf & Country Club | Kamloops BC
9-hole Shotgun Tournament with Wine Theme – Visit IIBC Events page for more details
July 11, 2024 – CIP Golf & Dine at Olympic View Golf Club | Victoria BC
18-hole Shotgun Tournament – Visit IIBC Events page for more details
Registration Dates
Surrey Tournament: Opens to CIP Members on March 14
Surrey, Kamloops & Victoria: Opens to all on March 18
Sponsorship or Questions:
For Surrey & Kamloops CIP tournament, contact Winnie.
For Victoria CIP tournament, contact Donna