IIBC – BC Golf Tournaments 2024

by Insurance Institute of BC

May 30 - July 11, 2024



Save-the-dates and mark your calendars!

BC CIP Golf Tournaments 2024

May 30, 2024 – CIP Golf & Wine at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club | Surrey BC

18-hole Shotgun Tournament with Wine Theme – Visit IIBC Events page for more details

June 13, 2024 – CIP Nine & Wine at Kamloops Golf & Country Club | Kamloops BC

9-hole Shotgun Tournament with Wine Theme – Visit IIBC Events page for more details

July 11, 2024 – CIP Golf & Dine at Olympic View Golf Club | Victoria BC

18-hole Shotgun Tournament – Visit IIBC Events page for more details

Registration Dates

Surrey Tournament: Opens to CIP Members on March 14

Surrey, Kamloops & Victoria: Opens to all on March 18

Sponsorship or Questions:

For Surrey & Kamloops CIP tournament, contact Winnie.

For Victoria CIP tournament, contact Donna

Visit event's website