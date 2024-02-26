Canadian Underwriter

IIBC – Climate Risk Reduction Strategies in Canadian Communities Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC
May 07, 2024


Webinar Date & Time:
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10:00 – 11:45 am PDT

The Institute of Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) has done extensive work on municipal adaptation to climate risks, with a focus on British Columbia municipalities. Building on ICLR’s Cities Adapt and Resilience in Recovery programs, this session will showcase successful examples of risk reduction measures implemented at the local scale to reduce future risks of losses. We will share lessons learned from over 100 case studies and collaborations with communities during the recovery period.

Webinar Objectives

  • Review best practices in terms of adaptation at the local level (buildings, infrastructure and community wide)
  • Emphasize the importance of proper intervention during the recovery period following an event
  • Establish a case for better pre-disaster recovery planning

Webinar Presenter: 

Sophie Guilbault, Director of Partnerships, Institute of Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR)

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  1.5 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Monday, May 6, 2024

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$75 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2025)

Corporate Rate: $65 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747



