IIBC – COVID-19 Litigation Update: Coverage, Liability & Trending Issues Webinar

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

As we enter into the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, this webinar will provide an overview and updates through the lens of litigation as it relates to the insurance industry. Pertinent topics addressed will include insurance coverage, liability of employers and businesses, class action claims, and the insurance industry’s emerging response to these ever-changing challenges.

Webinar Objectives

• Review various claims and lawsuits arising from the pandemic

• Demonstrate how these claims have affected the litigation process and the impact on policies

• Examine current major Covid-19 class action claims

• Discuss the government and insurance industry’s response in addressing these emerging and ongoing issues

Webinar Presenters from Whitelaw Twining Law Corp

Justine Forsythe, Director

Spencer Toffoli, Associate

AJ Mauger, Associate

