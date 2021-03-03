IIBC – Heritage Buildings: Complexities & Cost Impacts – Webinar (PT)

by Insurance Institute of BC

March 10, 2021

Via Zoom online

While more modern and newer structures can have replacement cost values created with standard software programs, heritage structure replacement costs are much more complex. This engaging session will help insurance professionals understand the ramifications of heritage status on replacement cost and repair values.

Webinar Objectives

Define and identify different types of heritage sites

Determine the appropriate course of action when dealing with heritage buildings

Identify tips on how to predice heritage structure costs more accurately

Discuss a claims adjuster’s challenges when dealing with heritage buildings

Explain a broker’s challenges when insuring heritage buildings and setting limits

Examine the current practice for fixing sums insured on first party property policies and the challenges in upgrading this practice for heritage buildings

Presenters

Nicholas Charlton, PQS, AssocRICS, GSC, Director – J. S. Held

Dale Hackett, FCIP, Team Leader – Energy, Property, Construction Legal entity (XL Specialty Insurance Company, XL Catlin) – AXA XL

Andrew Hernandez, Vice President, Chartered Insurance Practitioner, ACII, FCIAA National Technical Lead-Claims – Aon Reed Stenhouse

John Fitzgerald, BComm, CIP, CFEI, General Adjuster – Global Technical Services – Crawford & Company

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 9:00 – 11:15 am PT

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical (BC)

Fees (before tax): Insurance Institute membership required.

$65.71 CIP Society Member

$75.24 IIBC Member

+$85 New Members – IIBC Membership expiring May 31, 2022

Corporate Rate: $57.14 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Insurance Institute of BC

Visit event's website