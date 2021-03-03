Canadian Underwriter

IIBC – Heritage Buildings: Complexities & Cost Impacts – Webinar (PT)

by Insurance Institute of BC
March 10, 2021
Via Zoom online


While more modern and newer structures can have replacement cost values created with standard software programs, heritage structure replacement costs are much more complex. This engaging session will help insurance professionals understand the ramifications of heritage status on replacement cost and repair values.

Webinar Objectives

  • Define and identify different types of heritage sites
  • Determine the appropriate course of action when dealing with heritage buildings
  • Identify tips on how to predice heritage structure costs more accurately
  • Discuss a claims adjuster’s challenges when dealing with heritage buildings
  • Explain a broker’s challenges when insuring heritage buildings and setting limits
  • Examine the current practice for fixing sums insured on first party property policies and the challenges in upgrading this practice for heritage buildings

Presenters
Nicholas Charlton, PQS, AssocRICS, GSC, Director – J. S. Held
Dale Hackett, FCIP, Team Leader – Energy, Property, Construction Legal entity (XL Specialty Insurance Company, XL Catlin) – AXA XL
Andrew Hernandez, Vice President, Chartered Insurance Practitioner, ACII, FCIAA National Technical Lead-Claims – Aon Reed Stenhouse
John Fitzgerald, BComm, CIP, CFEI, General Adjuster – Global Technical Services – Crawford & Company

 

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 9:00 – 11:15 am PT

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical (BC)

Fees (before tax): Insurance Institute membership required.
$65.71 CIP Society Member
$75.24 IIBC Member
+$85 New Members – IIBC Membership expiring May 31, 2022

Corporate Rate: $57.14 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca
Insurance Institute of BC



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=12289



