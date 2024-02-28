IIBC – Improvements to Local Seismic Hazard Mapping in Canada Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

May 14, 2024



Webinar Date & Time:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 9:00 – 10:15 am PDT

The latest advancement in regional mapping of earthquake hazards is the inclusion of local seismic site effects into seismic hazard prediction, also known as seismic microzonation mapping. These site effects include increased shaking (amplification) due to soils and sedimentary basins or earthquake-triggered liquefaction and landslides. Find out the latest development and potential uses of seismic microzonation mapping in Canada including the $4.41M Metro Vancouver seismic microzonation mapping project conducted by Western University and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR).

Over 30 seismic microzonation maps of western Metro Vancouver will be available to the public by summer 2024. These are the most sophisticated seismic microzonation maps produced in Canada to date. The impact of these highly technical natural hazard maps is dependent on a thorough understanding from professionals in insurance, reinsurance, risk management, local government planning, and engineering.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

– Review advancements in local seismic hazard mapping in Canada

– Discuss the upcoming release of 30 seismic microzonation maps on western Metro Vancouver, BC

– Analyze the anticipated impact and uses of the most sophisticated seismic microzonation mapping achieved in Canada to date

Webinar Speaker:

Sheri Molnar, Associated Professor – Western University

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Monday, May 13, 2024

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$75 IIBC Member

$65 CIP Member

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

