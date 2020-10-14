IIBC – Introduction to Business Interruption Insurance Webinar (PDT)

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 21, 2020

Via Zoom online

Do the words Business Interruption Insurance cause you to shiver? This important type of insurance can be perceived as highly technical requiring years of study and many questions tend to be left unanswered. Through the use of simple numerical examples, this seminar will provide you the tools and confidence you need to understand the concepts and methodology relating to a business interruption loss.

Webinar Objectives

Understand business income, profits, earnings, and co-insurance

Identify warning signs

Read income statements and obtain the additional information required

Determine loss of sales and calculate profits/earnings as defined

Discuss increase in cost of working and saved expenses

Determine variable and fixed costs and their impact

Discuss ordinary payroll options and payroll coverage issues

Calculate a loss

Audience

This 2-hour interactive webinar is for adjusters, brokers and underwriters to gain a better understanding of the calculation and application of business interruption wordings and various forms.

Webinar Presenters ~ from Williams & Partners Investigative Accountants Inc.

The Williams & Partners team consists of professionals with experience in all facets of investigative and forensic accounting. Many of their clients are in the insurance industry including insurance companies, independent insurance adjusters, law firms, corporations, municipalities, and business owners.

Damian Alksnis, CPA, CMA, CFF, Partner

Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP, Partner

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 1 – 3 pm PDT

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required.

$69 IIBC Member

+$85 Non-Members – IIBC Membership expiring May 31, 2021

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Insurance Institute of BC

Visit event's website