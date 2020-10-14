IIBC – Introduction to Business Interruption Insurance Webinar (PDT)

Do the words Business Interruption Insurance cause you to shiver? This important type of insurance can be perceived as highly technical requiring years of study and many questions tend to be left unanswered. Through the use of simple numerical examples, this seminar will provide you the tools and confidence you need to understand the concepts and methodology relating to a business interruption loss.
Webinar Objectives
Audience
This 2-hour interactive webinar is for adjusters, brokers and underwriters to gain a better understanding of the calculation and application of business interruption wordings and various forms.
Webinar Presenters ~ from Williams & Partners Investigative Accountants Inc.
The Williams & Partners team consists of professionals with experience in all facets of investigative and forensic accounting. Many of their clients are in the insurance industry including insurance companies, independent insurance adjusters, law firms, corporations, municipalities, and business owners.
Damian Alksnis, CPA, CMA, CFF, Partner
Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP, Partner
Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 1 – 3 pm PDT
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required.
$69 IIBC Member
+$85 Non-Members – IIBC Membership expiring May 31, 2021
Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .
Questions?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca
