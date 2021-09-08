IIBC – Part 2: Beyond the Basics of Business Interruption Insurance Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

November 03, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Do you want to build on your foundation of business interruption knowledge? Do want to gain insight into how coverage applies in practice? Through the use of problem-based learning, this webinar will provide you with a sound understanding of business interruption insurance.

Webinar Objectives:

Discuss essential business interruption insurance terms

Understand and interpret financial statements

Analyze expenses

Analyze and project sales

Identify common deficiencies in completing the business interruption worksheet and their impact on co-insurance

Calculate losses under the Profits & Gross Earnings wordings through case studies

Webinar Presenters from Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.:

Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP | Partner

Nick Angelotti, FCPA, FCA, CFF, DIFA, CFI, CFE | Partner, President

Mark Harrop, CPA, CMA | Forensic Accountant

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$69 CIP Society Member

$79 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).



Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

