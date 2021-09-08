Canadian Underwriter

Event

IIBC – Part 2: Beyond the Basics of Business Interruption Insurance Webinar

Print this page

by Insurance Institute of BC
November 03, 2021
Online via Zoom


Webinar Date & Time:
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Do you want to build on your foundation of business interruption knowledge? Do want to gain insight into how coverage applies in practice? Through the use of problem-based learning, this webinar will provide you with a sound understanding of business interruption insurance.

Webinar Objectives:

  • Discuss essential business interruption insurance terms
  • Understand and interpret financial statements
  • Analyze expenses
  • Analyze and project sales
  • Identify common deficiencies in completing the business interruption worksheet and their impact on co-insurance
  • Calculate losses under the Profits & Gross Earnings wordings through case studies

Webinar Presenters from Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.:
     Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP | Partner
     Nick Angelotti, FCPA, FCA, CFF, DIFA, CFI, CFE | Partner, President
     Mark Harrop, CPA, CMA | Forensic Accountant

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$69 CIP Society Member
$79 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca   | T: 604.678.5747 



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=12784



Print this page

Related