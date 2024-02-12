IIBC – Symposium 2024

by Insurance Institute of BC

April 18, 2024



Symposium 2024

Insuring Tomorrow: Climate, Cyber and Community

Thursday, April 18, 2024 | 7:30am – 5:30pm PDT

Hilton Vancouver Metrotown | Burnaby BC

Insights, discussions and connections. “Insuring Tomorrow: Climate, Cyber, Community” will feature insightful presentations and dialogue on the evolving challenges and opportunities within the insurance landscape, focusing on climate change, cybersecurity, and community crisis. Engage with industry leaders, experts, and peers as we explore strategies to tackle these pressing issues and embrace the future of insurance.

SYMPOSIUM DETAILS

Click here to download the Symposium brochure for schedule, session description and speakers.

FEES

Includes 4 seminar sessions, Breakfast & Lunch Keynote, Breakfast, Lunch, Cocktail Hour, and GST. Insurance Institute membership required.

$390 Insurance Institute Member

$360 CIP Society Member

$340 Corporate Rate for group of 6/+

+$90 New Members (membership to May 31, 2025)

CE CREDITS

CE credits for each webinar vary based on length of each session. 5 CE credits total for Breakfast Keynote and sessions A to D. +1 CE credit applicable for level 3 licensees and nominees for Lunch Keynote. Sign-in and sign-out required for each session for credit letter issuance. Please be aware that intermittent absence during the presentation will preclude IIBC from issuing a CE certificate for a session.

SPONSORS – THANK YOU!

Mediation Simulation Sponsor – Cornerstone Adjusters

Breakfast Sponsor – (available)

Lunch Sponsor – Wawanesa Insurance

Seminar Sponsors – Sinistar | Economical / Family Insurance

Cocktail Hour Sponsor – BCIT

Coffee Break Sponsors – Canstar Restorations | Sinistar

Prize Sponsors – BFL CANADA | INS Claims Services | Specialty Programs Group Canada

Media Sponsor – Canadian Underwriter

QUESTIONS?

Winnie Hon, CIP , Seminars & Events Specialist, Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

