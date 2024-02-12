IIBC – Symposium 2024

Symposium 2024
Insuring Tomorrow: Climate, Cyber and Community
Thursday, April 18, 2024 | 7:30am – 5:30pm PDT
Hilton Vancouver Metrotown | Burnaby BC
Insights, discussions and connections. “Insuring Tomorrow: Climate, Cyber, Community” will feature insightful presentations and dialogue on the evolving challenges and opportunities within the insurance landscape, focusing on climate change, cybersecurity, and community crisis. Engage with industry leaders, experts, and peers as we explore strategies to tackle these pressing issues and embrace the future of insurance.
SYMPOSIUM DETAILS
Click here to download the Symposium brochure for schedule, session description and speakers.
FEES
Includes 4 seminar sessions, Breakfast & Lunch Keynote, Breakfast, Lunch, Cocktail Hour, and GST. Insurance Institute membership required.
$390 Insurance Institute Member
$360 CIP Society Member
$340 Corporate Rate for group of 6/+
+$90 New Members (membership to May 31, 2025)
CE CREDITS
CE credits for each webinar vary based on length of each session. 5 CE credits total for Breakfast Keynote and sessions A to D. +1 CE credit applicable for level 3 licensees and nominees for Lunch Keynote. Sign-in and sign-out required for each session for credit letter issuance. Please be aware that intermittent absence during the presentation will preclude IIBC from issuing a CE certificate for a session.
SPONSORS – THANK YOU!
Mediation Simulation Sponsor – Cornerstone Adjusters
Breakfast Sponsor – (available)
Lunch Sponsor – Wawanesa Insurance
Seminar Sponsors – Sinistar | Economical / Family Insurance
Cocktail Hour Sponsor – BCIT
Coffee Break Sponsors – Canstar Restorations | Sinistar
Prize Sponsors – BFL CANADA | INS Claims Services | Specialty Programs Group Canada
Media Sponsor – Canadian Underwriter
QUESTIONS?
Winnie Hon, CIP , Seminars & Events Specialist, Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747