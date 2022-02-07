IIBC – Virtual Chocolate Tasting 2022

Event Date & Time:
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 5 – 7 pm PDT
Exclusive Sponsor – Accommsure ALE Management
Indulge your senses with little pieces of heaven! Geoseph, Chocolate Sommelier and Master Chocolatier from Bean to Bar World will guide you through a tasting of craft chocolates, made from scratch in a controlled processed from cacao beans. Discover how your brain creates flavour in chocolate neurogastronomy
Kits ship across Canada. Invite your guests to enjoy this decadent confection!
Virtual event includes:
– 10-pc Chocolate Kit
– Shipping to any location in Canada
– Master Chocolatier-guided virtual tasting
– Networking with industry peers and clients
– Door prize draw
LOCATION
Live virtual tasting via Zoom
FEES (include GST)
$39 Individual Kit
$10 Discount off every 5th kit – contact Winnie to register
Includes 10-pc Chocolate Kit, shipping, live virtual chocolate tasting, GST.
* Order deadline and addresses required by March 7.
QUESTIONS?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca 604.678.5747