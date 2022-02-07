IIBC – Virtual Chocolate Tasting 2022

by Insurance Institute of BC

March 24, 2022



Event Date & Time:

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 5 – 7 pm PDT

Exclusive Sponsor – Accommsure ALE Management

Indulge your senses with little pieces of heaven! Geoseph, Chocolate Sommelier and Master Chocolatier from Bean to Bar World will guide you through a tasting of craft chocolates, made from scratch in a controlled processed from cacao beans. Discover how your brain creates flavour in chocolate neurogastronomy

Kits ship across Canada. Invite your guests to enjoy this decadent confection!

Virtual event includes:

– 10-pc Chocolate Kit

– Shipping to any location in Canada

– Master Chocolatier-guided virtual tasting

– Networking with industry peers and clients

– Door prize draw

LOCATION

Live virtual tasting via Zoom

FEES (include GST)

$39 Individual Kit

$10 Discount off every 5th kit – contact Winnie to register

Includes 10-pc Chocolate Kit, shipping, live virtual chocolate tasting, GST.

* Order deadline and addresses required by March 7.

QUESTIONS?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca 604.678.5747

Visit event's website