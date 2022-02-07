Canadian Underwriter

IIBC – Virtual Chocolate Tasting 2022

by Insurance Institute of BC
March 24, 2022


Event Date & Time:
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 5 – 7 pm PDT

Exclusive Sponsor – Accommsure ALE Management

Indulge your senses with little pieces of heaven!  Geoseph, Chocolate Sommelier and Master Chocolatier from Bean to Bar World will guide you through a tasting of craft chocolates, made from scratch in a controlled processed from cacao beans. Discover how your brain creates flavour in chocolate neurogastronomy

Kits ship across Canada.  Invite your guests to enjoy this decadent confection!

Virtual event includes:
– 10-pc Chocolate Kit
– Shipping to any location in Canada
– Master Chocolatier-guided virtual tasting
– Networking with industry peers and clients
– Door prize draw

LOCATION
Live virtual tasting via Zoom

FEES (include GST)
$39 Individual Kit
$10 Discount off every 5th kit – contact Winnie to register

Includes 10-pc Chocolate Kit, shipping, live virtual chocolate tasting, GST.
* Order deadline and addresses required by March 7.

QUESTIONS?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca 604.678.5747



