IIBC – Virtual Level 1 Licensing Winter 2024 Class

by Insurance Institute of BC

January 17 - April 10, 2024



Take charge of your future and dominate your field with our live and interactive online licensing course for brokers and adjusters. Our level 1 course provides current and relevant course content to ensure students are well-prepared for a new career.

Winter Virtual Level 1 Licensing Class | Registration Now Open!

Format: Live Virtual Weekly for 13 Evenings

Dates: Wednesdays | January 17 to April 10, 2024

Time: 6 – 9 pm

Cost: $963.18 for new members | $873.18 for current paid members

Flexible Exam Dates:

Online: April2-26 or May 6-24 or

In-person in Vancouver: April 24 or May 8

Course Material: GIE 2020 textbooks (C81 & C82), 2022 BC auto supplement, and online tutorial

Virtual LVL1 Class Info Winter 2024

For additional information please contact iibcmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or call 778-328-3456

