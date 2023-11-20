Canadian Underwriter

Event

IIBC – Virtual Level 1 Licensing Winter 2024 Class

by Insurance Institute of BC
January 17 - April 10, 2024


Take charge of your future and dominate your field with our live and interactive online licensing course for brokers and adjusters. Our level 1 course provides current and relevant course content to ensure students are well-prepared for a new career.

Winter Virtual Level 1 Licensing Class | Registration Now Open!

Format: Live Virtual Weekly for 13 Evenings

Dates: Wednesdays | January 17 to April 10, 2024
Time: 6 – 9 pm
Cost: $963.18 for new members | $873.18 for current paid members
Flexible Exam Dates: 

  • Online: April2-26 or May 6-24 or
  • In-person in Vancouver: April 24 or May 8

Course Material: GIE 2020 textbooks (C81 & C82), 2022 BC auto supplement, and online tutorial

Virtual LVL1 Class Info Winter 2024

For additional information please contact iibcmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or call 778-328-3456



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/licensing-bc/Virtual-Level-1-Course



Print this page