IIBC – Virtual Level 1 Licensing Winter 2024 Class

Take charge of your future and dominate your field with our live and interactive online licensing course for brokers and adjusters. Our level 1 course provides current and relevant course content to ensure students are well-prepared for a new career.
Winter Virtual Level 1 Licensing Class | Registration Now Open!
Format: Live Virtual Weekly for 13 Evenings
Dates: Wednesdays | January 17 to April 10, 2024
Time: 6 – 9 pm
Cost: $963.18 for new members | $873.18 for current paid members
Flexible Exam Dates:
Course Material: GIE 2020 textbooks (C81 & C82), 2022 BC auto supplement, and online tutorial
Virtual LVL1 Class Info Winter 2024
For additional information please contact iibcmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or call 778-328-3456