IIBC – Virtual Wine Tasting Social Networking Event

Socialize | Celebrate | Network
Just in time for the holidays! This networking event is the perfect avenue for client appreciation, team celebrations or simply socializing with your fellow industry professionals. The sommelier at Okanagan Crush Pad Organic Winery will guide you through a wine tasting of three Bizou + Yukon wines!
Virtual event includes:
– 3 bottles of Bizou+Yukon wines shipped to you
– Shipping to any BC / AB / ON location (please inquire for other provinces)
– Sommelier-guided virtual wine tasting
– Networking with industry peers and clients
– Door prize draw
Exclusive Sponsor – J. S. Held
Registration Deadline
– November 25 for all orders and shipping details
Date & Time
Thursday, December 9, 2021
5 – 7 pm PST
Location
Live virtual wine tasting via Zoom
Fees (include GST)
$84 CIP Society Members (Graduates)
$89 Individual
Includes 3 bottles of wine, shipping to any BC/AB/ON location, and live virtual wine tasting.
* Shipping address required by November 25. Please inquire for shipping to other locations.
Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747