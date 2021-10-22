IIBC – Virtual Wine Tasting Social Networking Event

by Insurance Institute of BC

December 09, 2021

Online via Zoom

Socialize | Celebrate | Network

Just in time for the holidays! This networking event is the perfect avenue for client appreciation, team celebrations or simply socializing with your fellow industry professionals. The sommelier at Okanagan Crush Pad Organic Winery will guide you through a wine tasting of three Bizou + Yukon wines!

Virtual event includes:

– 3 bottles of Bizou+Yukon wines shipped to you

– Shipping to any BC / AB / ON location (please inquire for other provinces)

– Sommelier-guided virtual wine tasting

– Networking with industry peers and clients

– Door prize draw

Exclusive Sponsor – J. S. Held

Registration Deadline

– November 25 for all orders and shipping details

Date & Time

Thursday, December 9, 2021

5 – 7 pm PST

Location

Live virtual wine tasting via Zoom



Fees (include GST)

$84 CIP Society Members (Graduates)

$89 Individual

Includes 3 bottles of wine, shipping to any BC/AB/ON location, and live virtual wine tasting.

* Shipping address required by November 25. Please inquire for shipping to other locations.



Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website