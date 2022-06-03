IIBC – Wildfire Claims in BC Webinar (PDT)

by Insurance Institute of BC

July 20, 2022



In the summer months, wildfires in BC are occurring with increasing regularity and with devastating consequences. Last year alone, there were more than 1600 fires across the province, and nearly 8,700 km² of land was burned, making 2021 the third worst year on record in terms of area burned. Every year, the Province of BC spends hundreds of millions of dollars fighting wildfires, some of which it attempts to recoup from individuals or commercial enterprises responsible for causing the wildfires, pursuant to the Wildfire Act and its regulations. Insurers are experiencing an increasing frequency of wildfire claims against their insureds. This session will provide an overview of wildfire claims and insight on how legislation applies to these claims.

Webinar Objectives

• Identify key elements of wildfire legislation, including fire prevention obligations, procedural and evidential issues in a wildfire claim, defences, and the various remedies available under the legislation

• Review recent case studies regarding wildfire claims, loss prevention tips and best practices for adjusters to handle wildfire claims

• Discuss coverage issues that can arise when handling wildfire claims



Webinar Presenters

Dan Richardson, Partner – Dolden Wallace Folick LLP

Sinead Linden, Associate – Dolden Wallace Folick LLP

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

* If you require CE credits for licensing renewal requirements in provinces other than BC, please check with you provincial licensing regulator for validity.

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$75 CIP Society Member

$85 IIBC Member

+$90 Insurance Institute membership for New Members

Corporate Rate: $65 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .



