IIO-Hamilton/Niagara Chapter- Leading a Multigenerational Workforce in the New World of Work

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

May 23, 2024



For the first time in history, we have 5 generations in the workforce at the same time. Each generational cohort comes with its own set of expectations, priorities, and values and sometimes those can clash in the work environment. In this session we will delve into the various generational cohorts, what makes them tick and share some best practices for managing a multi-generational workforce.

This session is intended for broker leaders/managers/owners.

CE CREDITS: 1.5 Management RIBO hours (pending)

In accordance with Provincial regulator's guidelines, in order to be eligible for CE hours, you must be logged in with for the entire duration of the session.

