IIO- Hamilton/Niagara Chapter Night Out with the Hamilton Ti-Cats

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

July 20, 2024



The Ticats and Argos have had one of the longest rivalries in the CFL since the 50’s.

It is always an exciting match up when these 2 teams meet.

We are happy to advise that we have secured a block of tickets for our Hamilton/Niagara Insurance Institute Members to attend the Ti-Cat vs Argos game.

Hamilton Ti-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts

Date: Saturday July 20, 2024

Location: Tim Horton’s Field

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Come out for an evening of networking and cheering on our local team. Bring the family and friends. Our friends from Toronto are also welcome.

Included in your ticket:

* Video board welcome message at half time

* Post-game Field access to families and groups.

Game Ticket links will be forwarded via email a few days before the game.

Registration Deadline: July 2, 2024

Sorry no refunds but tickets are transferable.

Unable to register online or require multiple tickets please contact batkinson@insuranceinstitute.ca

