IIO- Hamilton/Niagara Chapter Night Out with the Hamilton Ti-Cats

The Ticats and Argos have had one of the longest rivalries in the CFL since the 50’s.
It is always an exciting match up when these 2 teams meet.
We are happy to advise that we have secured a block of tickets for our Hamilton/Niagara Insurance Institute Members to attend the Ti-Cat vs Argos game.
Hamilton Ti-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts
Date: Saturday July 20, 2024
Location: Tim Horton’s Field
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Come out for an evening of networking and cheering on our local team. Bring the family and friends. Our friends from Toronto are also welcome.
Included in your ticket:
* Video board welcome message at half time
* Post-game Field access to families and groups.
Game Ticket links will be forwarded via email a few days before the game.
Registration Deadline: July 2, 2024
Sorry no refunds but tickets are transferable.
Unable to register online or require multiple tickets please contact batkinson@insuranceinstitute.ca