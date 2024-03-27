IIO-Hamilton/Niagara Chapter- Selling a Brokerage in the Current M&A Landscape

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

April 18, 2024



Thinking of selling your brokerage? You’re not alone. The pace of acquisition in the broker distribution channel is accelerating more than ever before. There is a lot to contemplate when selling a brokerage. In this session we will provide an overview of the current M&A landscape and share key factors to consider when selling your brokerage as well as deal structure options for owners to ensure their legacy is protected and their teams are looked after.

This session is intended for broker leaders/owners who are considering selling their brokerage as part of their succession.

CE CREDITS: 1.5 Management RIBO hours (pending)

In accordance with Provincial regulator’s guidelines, in order to be eligible for CE hours, you must be logged in with for the entire duration of the session. Partial hours cannot be issued.

PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Fees noted below do not include hst.

– Non-members and renewing members the IIO Membership fee will be added to your cart.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

– In accordance with Provincial regulator’s guidelines, in order to be eligible for CE hours, you must be logged in with for the entire duration of the session. Partial hours cannot be issued.

LINK TO WEBINAR

24 hours prior to the webinar, all registrants will receive an e-mail providing the direct link to the Webinar. This link is unique to you and is tied to your name. It cannot be shared or transferred to others. This personalized link must be used when you log in to the webinar so that your attendance can be tracked. We cannot credit CE hours if you are using a link that is not assigned to you, or if you do not attend for the full duration of the webinar.

For group rates of 3 or more, or if you need assistance with registration, email us:hamiltonniagaramail@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website