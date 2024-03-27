IIO-Hamilton/Niagara Chapter- Swing into Spring

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

May 03, 2024



With golf season just around the corner come out to fine tune your skills before it is time to hit the links. Bring the clubs and join us for a virtual indoor golf experience. We will be having a friendly skills competition with prizes for the winners and a mini best ball team tournament.

Who will receive the honour of being crowned Skills Master Champion at the end of the day along with all the bragging rights for the summer?

Enjoy some time on the virtual links and then retire to the lounge for an assortment of Italian inspired fare as you network with industry colleagues.

Player spots are limited to 30 so please register early.

No need to register a foursome.

Not a player. No worries. You can join our spectator gallery. Come out and cheer on your favorite duffer and enjoy the afternoon of networking and partaking in the after-event buffet.

There will be door prizes and a 50/50 Cash Raffle Draw to support the John E. Lowes Scholarship for full-time college insurance program students.

Where: FORE Golf Bar & Pizzeria

When: Friday May 3rd, 2024 2:00 pm to 6 pm

Please advise of any special dietary requirements or special accommodations.

Arrival and Registration: 1:45 pm

Players On the Simulators: 2:00 pm sharp

Dinner : 5 pm

Skills Master Champion Award Sponsor: Claims Services International

To register please visit:

For more information please contact batkinson@insuranceinstitute.ca

Sponsorship opportunities still available.

Registration Deadline: Noon Friday April 26th, 2024.

Substitutions welcome. Sorry, no refunds.

Visit event's website