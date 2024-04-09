IIO-Hamilton/Niagara Chapter – Weather Gone Wild – Part 1

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

May 09, 2024



Protecting Homes and Communities from the Growing Risk of Flooding

Get ahead of the damage

The impacts of flooding on Canada’s residential housing market are growing, driven by irreversible climate change. Despite this trend, there is good news. Insurers are developing strategies to help homeowners mitigate the impacts of flooding and save them their bottom line.

Join us on May 9, as Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo, explores the hazards and strategies to support the damage caused by flooding. The session will focus on guidance that insurance agents/brokers can share with homeowners to lower their flood risk exposure. In general, the average homeowner can materially lower their risk of basement flooding, over a long weekend, using techniques that require limited skills, and for little expense. Perfect for any p&c professional looking to increase or upgrade their knowledge on this growingly important area of p&c, register today!

This session is part one of a two-part series and can be purchased individually or as a whole.

