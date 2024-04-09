IIO- Hamilton/Niagara Chapter- Weather Gone Wild – Part 2

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

May 29, 2024



Protecting Homes and Communities from the Growing Risk of Wildfire in Forested and Grassland Regions

Driven by climate change, wildfires are impacting homes and communities with increasing frequency and severity across Canada’s forested and grassland regions. Despite this trend, there are solutions.

Join us on May 29, as Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo, discusses practices that can help mitigate the impacts of wildfires. The session will present well-tested FireSmart practices that when deployed at the level of the home and community, can reduce the likelihood of homes being destroyed in fire prone areas by 50-90%. This session is part one of a two-part series and can be purchased individually or as a whole. Register today to secure your attendance to this climate-focused session!

