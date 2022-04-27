IISA – Construction 401 – Claims

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 07, 2022



This webinar builds on Construction 101, 201 and Construction 301 sessions and is geared to brokers, underwriters and adjusters along with any other claims professionals handling commercial lines insurance or aspiring to handle commercial claims.

In this session we will discuss common project specific construction insurance policies including Course of Construction (COC), also known as Builder’s Risk and Construction All Risk (CAR), Wrap Liability and other project specific insurance policies including Professional Indemnity and Environmental coverages. We will review how these policies interact with one another, and other non-project specific insurance policies.

