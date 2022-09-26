IISA – Equipment Breakdown – Part 2

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

November 01, 2022



You have a basic understanding of commercial equipment breakdown (or have attended the Equipment Breakdown Part 1 webinar on Oct 25) but are not sure how it applies to some of your clients, especially those who are mobile or do most of their business online. This intermediate webinar will give a brief review of traditional equipment breakdown policies and the gaps in coverages created by new technology. As always, our speaker includes may visual aids and real-life loss examples to help you understand the coverages in a way that you can explain to your customer.

