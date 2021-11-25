IISA – Farm 101 – Introduction to Farm Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 07, 2022

Webinar

Canadian farms are unique entities requiring a combination of homeowners, commercial property and commercial liability coverage. Distinctive products have been developed to provide the specialized coverage required for these exceptional enterprises. Participants will learn how to recognize the differences between the residential, farm property and liability components of Farm Insurance. Attendees will gain credibility with clients and be able to better understand and/or describe farm risks to underwriters. In addition, you will have a greater sense of how claims are settled for the majority of farm types.

This seminar will be of interest to brokers, underwriters and claims staff not yet familiar or comfortable with these types of farms and farm products.

More detail for complex property, and liability coverages for specialty farm exposures will be followed up in the Farm 201: Complex and Specialized Farms on April 14, 2022 & Farm 301: Business Interruption and Equipment Breakdown for Farms on April 21, 2022

Visit event's website