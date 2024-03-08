IISA – Farm 201 – Complex and Specialized Farms

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 25, 2024



Distinctive products have been developed to provide the specialized coverages required for these exceptional enterprises. Where Farm 101 – Introduction to Farm Insurance ends, this session begins, and provides information related to intensive livestock operations, seed growing and handling facilities, and others. You’ll gain greater credibility with clients, be able to better understand and/or describe farm risks to underwriters and have a greater sense of how claims are settled for these types of exposures on farms.

This seminar will be of interest to brokers, underwriters and claims staff not yet familiar or comfortable with these types of farms and farm products.

