IISA – How to Successfully Lead Change

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 30, 2024



Change is often a necessity in the Insurance Industry. But leading and implementing change in the workplace can be tough. Many insurance professionals find change difficult, and those who are responsible for introducing and implementing change can encounter negativity and other forms of resistance.

This session looks at the reasons why people resist change, and the most effective ways to introduce, implement, and manage change in the workplace. Participants learn the best ways to generate cooperation, compliance and accountability which allow for the change to be successfully implemented.

