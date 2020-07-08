IISA – Insurance Essentials 101

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

September 17, 2020

Webinar

If you are new to insurance and have limited knowledge of the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, this webinar is for you. Its purpose is to provide you an overview of the developments and functions of P&C insurance, introduce basic concepts and key roles in the process.

It will be of benefit to administrative and support staff, accounts personnel, Human Resources and Information Technology employees, and any newcomers to the industry who would like to broaden their understanding of it.

