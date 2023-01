by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 12, 2023



Understand condominium insurance so you can advise Unit Owners and Boards about the unique aspects of insurance related to their needs within The Condominium Act (2014) and Regulations (2020) of Alberta.

Objectives:

Learn the basics of condominium insurance

Complete review of the new sections of the Act 2014 and the Regulations 2020 specific to insurance

Receive handout material for future reference

Engage through presentation

