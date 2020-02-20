IISA – Meet & Greet

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
March 05, 2020
Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
1110, 833 4 Avenue SW
Calgary AB
Come and meet our instructors and students and find out what the Institute can offer you!
NETWORK:
Enjoy appetizers and refreshments!
Bring a colleague or friend!
Win door prizes!
MEET our instructors and students. Booths will be up to ask us about:
CIP Program
Advanced CIP Program
Risk Management Program
FCIP Program
Commercial Insurance Certificate Program
GIE Certificate
Licensing Program – Level 1, 2 & 3
Seminars
Free event! Membership not required.
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Southern-Alberta/Events/Event-Details?eventId=11636