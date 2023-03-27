IISA – New and amended Alberta Standard Endorsement Forms

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 14, 2023



On March 1, 2023 the Superintendent of Insurance approved significant amendments to the two Family Protection Endorsements, and two new DCPD Deletion Endorsements. In addition, the Superintendent approved adding DCPD to the AB-SEF 30(A) Attached Machinery, Apparatus or Equipment Exclusion Endorsement: Sections A.1 and C. This webinar will review these endorsements, and the Superintendent’s expectations around their use.

The Family Protection Endorsement is a complicated endorsement and is a low frequency, high severity coverage, that is recommended that all insureds add to their policy.

DCPD came new to Alberta January 2022, and these endorsements remove that coverage but do not exempt drivers from the limitations imposed by DCPD provisions. This endorsement is not for everyone, and it is imperative that insurance personnel clearly understand what this endorsement does and does not do.

Visit event's website