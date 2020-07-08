IISA – Time Management

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

September 16, 2020

Webinar

Time Management is a method of applying more efficient practices in regards to how we manage our work, particularly through the most effective use of our time. This is accomplished through skills and techniques applied in combination with the appropriate tools. Through Time Management training, we learn how to be more organized; we learn how to prioritize our work in order to get more of the important things done; we learn how to manage interruptions and all the new priorities that come up all day, including managing emails effectively; we learn how to identify our time wasters and our productivity issues and develop strategies to overcome them; we learn how to file critical documents and emails so that we can find them again easily; and we learn how to get the most out of our Time Management and Personal Productivity tools I have 27 years of experience delivering Time Management training, consulting and coaching; helping people find real solutions to their productivity issues.

