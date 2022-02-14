IISA – What’s the Word on Wood Heat?

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

March 10, 2022



The world of wood heat can be overwhelming; let’s work together to clear up some common concerns for our industry.

When you leave this seminar, you will have enhanced your knowledge of wood heating appliances and their uses. In turn, you’ll be able to provide better service information to clients from all areas of the insurance industry.

Brokers: Learn how to ask the right questions when insuring property for your clients, and discuss the hazards, and benefits, of wood appliances. Master the art of gathering and submitting the best information to your company.

Underwriters: Do you find yourself wondering what you’re looking at with a wood stove questionnaire or WETT report and photos? Are you reviewing the right information, and how the appliance is being used? Learn about the common exposures and how to communicate loss prevention information and tips on required corrections to installations.

Claims Adjusters: Determine what items need to be reviewed with underwriting / brokers / clients after a loss. Establish clear communication for the reasons for loss and what the expectations are to complete repairs and meet new safety standards for the replacement installation.

