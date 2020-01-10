by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 16, 2020

THE NATIONAL CLUB 303 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M5H2R1 Date and Time: January 16, 2020 8 am - 9:30am

Join us for our highly-anticipated Industry Trends & Predictions: 2020, featuring respected p&c consultant Phil Cook. Phil will take a look back at significant events that have impacted our industry. In addition to his usual review of recent events impacting our industry and his analysis of developing trends for the immediate future, Phil will offer some personal observations on the most significant events that have shaped our industry over the last several years, and “crystal ball” some significant changes we should expect to see over the next several years.

He always delivers a fascinating and thought-provoking presentation – book now to secure your space.

Special Guest Speaker

Philip H. Cook, MBA, FCIP

Chairman

Omega Insurance Holdings Inc.

Philip H. Cook is Chairman of Omega Insurance Holdings Inc., a company with two operating subsidiaries, Focus Group Inc. (established 1986) and Omega General Insurance Company (established 2004), for which he acted as CEO since their inception, until his election as Chairman in 2018. In addition to his involvement with Omega, he has acted as Chief Agent in Canada for more than 20 foreign insurers/reinsurers and continues to consult to Property/Casualty Insurance groups in Canada and internationally. He is also very active dispute resolution and expert witness testimony.

Location

The National Club – 303 Bay Street

Toronto ON



Media Partner: Canadian Underwriter

PLEASE NOTE:

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice.

The price of our Industry Trends Breakfast includes a full hot breakfast.



NOTE: Tickets are not issued for this event. This document serves as your confirmation of enrolment.

** dress code for the National Club is business attire **



Table of ten pricing is also available.

