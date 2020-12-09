Canadian Underwriter

Event

Insurance Claims, Court Procedures & Trials: What to expect in 2021 – Live Webinar

Print this page

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)
January 11, 2021
Online


2020 has been an unpredictable, constantly changing and challenging year for everyone, including insurers trying to navigate the court system to settle claims. Will the new year bring more changes, a return to pre-pandemic court procedures or a mix of old and new?

To help insurers prepare for 2021, our panel of RMC lawyers from across Canada will discuss the court procedures currently in place, the change to anticipate, and the steps to take to keep files moving towards resolution.

Specific topics covered will include:

  1. Suspension of court deadlines & limitation periods
  2. Filing documents in court
  3. Pros and cons of video proceedings
  4. How Covid-19 has impacted juries & court proceedings

Our Panel

Noah Hodgson
SVR Lawyers
Calgary

Brittnee Holliday
McKercher LLP
Regina

Samantha Iturregui
Kelly Santini LLP
Ottawa

Jay Skukowski
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto

Amy Stewart
Cox & Palmer
Moncton



Visit event's website
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2001353466619002379



Print this page

Related