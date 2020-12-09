Insurance Claims, Court Procedures & Trials: What to expect in 2021 – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

January 11, 2021

Online

2020 has been an unpredictable, constantly changing and challenging year for everyone, including insurers trying to navigate the court system to settle claims. Will the new year bring more changes, a return to pre-pandemic court procedures or a mix of old and new?

To help insurers prepare for 2021, our panel of RMC lawyers from across Canada will discuss the court procedures currently in place, the change to anticipate, and the steps to take to keep files moving towards resolution.

Specific topics covered will include:

Suspension of court deadlines & limitation periods Filing documents in court Pros and cons of video proceedings How Covid-19 has impacted juries & court proceedings

Our Panel

Noah Hodgson

SVR Lawyers

Calgary

Brittnee Holliday

McKercher LLP

Regina

Samantha Iturregui

Kelly Santini LLP

Ottawa

Jay Skukowski

Blaney McMurtry LLP

Toronto

Amy Stewart

Cox & Palmer

Moncton

