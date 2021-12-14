Insurance claims, court procedures & trials: What to expect in 2022 – Live Webinar

Over the past two years, claims handlers have been presented with all sorts of unexpected challenges and changes. What lies in store for the industry in 2022?
In this webinar panel discussion, RMC lawyers will review the current status of key elements of the claims settlement process, discuss what changes lie ahead in 2022, and analyze their impact on claims handlers over the course of the coming year.
Issues our panel will address include:
The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A with audience members.
Join us on January 13th for this informative look at the year ahead and the preparations insurers should take to make the most out of 2022.
Our Panel
Marie-Hélène Betournay
Stein Monast, Quebec City
Michael Orlan
Blaney McMurtry LLP, Toronto
Caroline Smith
McKercher LLP, Saskatoon
Carmen Tham
Lindsay LLP, Vancouver