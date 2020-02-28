Canadian Underwriter

Insurance Fraud Forum: Breaking Boundaries 


by Insurance Bureau of Canada
March 11, 2020
Toronto Region Board of Trade, Lennox Hall (4th Floor) First Canadian Place 77 Adelaide St. W. Toronto, ON M5X 1C1


Insurance Bureau of Canada invites you to a brand new industry event with fresh perspectives on a problem that knows no geographical or industry boundaries: insurance fraud.

IBC’s inaugural Insurance Fraud Forum: Breaking Boundaries is your opportunity to learn from the strategies, innovative programs and experiences of anti-fraud leaders in sectors outside the Property and Casualty (P&C) industry and in other countries.

When

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (beginning with a networking breakfast)

Where

Toronto Region Board of Trade, Lennox Hall (4th Floor)
First Canadian Place
77 Adelaide St. W.
Toronto, ON M5X 1C1

To Register:

https://secure.effreg.com/r/e/8OcW4QcZ?6

 



https://secure.effreg.com/r/e/8OcW4QcZ?6



