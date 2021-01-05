Insurance Institute- At the Forefront: Exceptional Customer Experiences in a Virtual World

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 25, 2021

Webinar- May 25, 2021 1 pm - 2 pm EST

The world of service is changing around us. As selling and service touchpoints become increasingly more virtual, insurance professionals need to think about how to shift and adapt to this new reality while also balancing the need to provide a human connection in times of crisis.

In this open and engaging talk, Erin Fischer, Vice President, Chief Claims Officer, Wawanesa Insurance will share key behaviours that insurance professionals need to deliver exceptional customer experiences. You’ll learn the tools and techniques to help you deliver a great customer experience, whatever your role in the insurance landscape.

Erin’s talk will cover:

– How to balance efficiency and empathy

– How to best leverage technology

– Important qualities and skill sets for insurance professionals

Visit event's website