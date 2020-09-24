Insurance Institute – At the Forefront Subscription

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 28 - March 31, 2021

Webinar- October 28, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Our At the Forefront series gives you the c-suite perspective on the most pressing issues facing our industry today.

This fall and winter, we’re hosting monthly talks with some of the industry’s most passionate and dynamic leaders. Join the discussion every month by becoming a regular subscriber to the series.

As an ‘At the Forefront’ subscriber, here’s what you’ll get:

Save money: Save up to 30% off the cost of an individual registration.

Stay connected: As a subscriber, you’ll stay engaged with what’s happening in the industry

Save time: You’ll be automatically enrolled in the next 6 ‘At the Forefront’ webinars.

Included sessions:

October 28 – Andrew Steen, President, Berkley Canada

November 19 – Matthew Turack, Group President, Echelon Insurance, CAA Insurance & Orion Travel Insurance

December 9 – Saskia Matheson, President & CEO, Facility Association

January 2021 – Speaker TBC

February 2021 – Speaker TBC

March 2021 – Speaker TBC

Visit event's website