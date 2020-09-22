Insurance Institute- Cheers! Virtual Beer/cider tasting with IIO

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 08, 2020

LIVE VIRTUAL TASTING VIA ZOOM - 5:30 - 7 pm EST

Cheers—it’s a way we express good health and merriment to those in our company, usually over an alcoholic drink. Whether it’s a fresh-hopped IPA at trivia, a clean pilsner at convocation or a crisp cider at the golf tournament, IIO has a long history of cheers.

This fall, let’s keep the networking and fellowship alive at our first-ever Cheers! Virtual beer/cider tasting.

Together, we will be guided through a tasting featuring fresh, Ontario craft beers and a cider, with 6 beers & 1 cider shipped directly to your home prior to the event date. A beer and cider expert will discuss tasting notes, suggest food pairings, and explore the differences between beer styles. You will also learn the different varieties of ciders and how production is different from beer and wine. We will end the event with some casual networking.

As always, please enjoy responsibly!

We hope you can join us for this fun and casual virtual event!

This event is a great way to recognize your team and network with others in the industry.

Visit event's website