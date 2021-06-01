Insurance Institute – Cyber Liability: Exposures, Coverages and Emerging Trends

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 23, 2021

WEBINAR- June 23, 2021 9am - 4:15 pm EST

Canadians are embracing the use of cyberspace in every aspect of their lives – but are we adequately prepared to deal with the increasing risk of cyber-attacks? With both the frequency and severity of cyber-attacks increasing, the insurance industry needs to be poised to understand, recognize, and advise clients on the risks, potential impacts, and available coverages.

Join us for this engaging seminar, where a closer look at privacy law, how its evolving, recent cases and emerging trends on cyber-attacks is the backdrop to a better understanding of the current and future state of cyber liability.

Learning Objectives:

By the end of the seminar you will be able to:

– Identify common cyber exposures

– Describe coverage gaps in traditional insurance products

– Explain cyber coverage and identify underwriting considerations

Visit event's website